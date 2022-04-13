Getting Answers
Juvenile arrested after allegedly stabbing elderly family member

Not much is known at this time. The victim was sent to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. No word on the victim’s condition.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies are working to learn more about a stabbing that took place mid-morning on Wednesday.

Dispatchers got the call just after 10:30 a.m. on April 13 to the 1100 block of Stagecoach Road.

Deputies at the scene say the stabbing stemmed from a domestic issue between family members and involved a juvenile. CPSO officials say the juvenile was taken into custody for questioning.

The elderly male victim was sent to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was stabbed once in the upper body. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Nearly 20 CPSO units responded to the scene, according to Caddo911. The juvenile was later arrested.

