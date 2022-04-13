Getting Answers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers pull driver from vehicle after wreck sends her into drainage ditch

By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden police responded to a major wreck at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 11.

The incident occurred on Homer Road.

Officials say there were three vehicles involved. Two of the vehicles flipped over into a large drainage ditch and were rescued by first responders. The conditions of the individuals are unknown at this time.

While details on the wreck are slim, a viewer-submitted video captured the moment one person was pulled from a car.

