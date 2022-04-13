Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
Storm damage in Haughton
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed
Damage at E 81st and Fairfield in Shreveport from storms on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Damage reports pour in after second wave of severe weather moves through ArkLaTex
We are tracking likely another round of strong and severe storms developing as we heading into...
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty