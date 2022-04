BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Offiicals announced on Wednesday morning that the Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed.

The decision was made due to a power outage.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse is closed today due to power failure from last night's storm. Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

