3 tips to follow in case of flash flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With severe weather making a recurring appearance in the ArkLaTex, some viewers have reached out to KSLA to ask about flash flooding.

In the event of a flash flood, the National Weather Service says you should look to the following tips:

Drive only if absolutely necessary and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. The depth of water is not always as it seems. Never drive around barricades set by first responders. If you encounter a flowing stream where fast-moving water is above your ankles, “turn around don’t drown.”

The NWS says it’s important to keep in mind that on average, floods kill more people in the U.S. than any other type of hazardous weather.

