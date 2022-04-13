17-year-old possibly facing adult charges in April shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old may be facing adult charges in connection to a shooting that took place at the start of April.

In a hearing held on Monday, April 11, probable cause was found with regard to Omarion Goodwin for a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

The shooting took place on April 6 at the Circle K in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

The investigation included a review of store surveillance video that showed Goodwin shooting (Taylon) Brown in the head and a shoulder shortly after entering the store. Several witnesses also identified Goodwin as the shooter.

Brown was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Goodwin was arrested on April 7 and was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

He can be tried as an adult under provisions of the Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305 - which allows a DA to have the jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders ages 15 or older to be sent to district court.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.