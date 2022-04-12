What do you do if a tree falls on your property?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Did you know you are supposed to get the trees in your yard inspected at least every three years? That’s according to Friendly Tree Service.

Keith Bryant, of Shreveport Volunteer Network, is just one of many people called to help clean up when trees fall after a storm. He explained why it’s important to know who to call.

“First, you want to see if there is any damage to your house. You want to call your insurance company. And then call a certified arborist to remove it from your house. If it’s knocked down the power lines, you want to call a power company.”

What should you do if a tree in your yard falls on your neighbor’s property?

“If the tree is dead and it’s in my yard but falls in your yard, then wherever the root base was planted, that’s who that tree belongs to. If the tree is alive and it falls in both yards, then it’s both of our responsibility.”

When should you reach out to your city public works department?

“The majority of the city’s right of way is from the sidewalk to the street; anything from the sidewalk to your home is your property; but from the sidewalk to the street ... . You know we see all the trees down Highland that are on the sidewalk; that’s the city property.”

Bryant said when in doubt, call an arborist or reach out to a volunteer organization such as his to help out.

“One thing you can do after a storm is just inspecting your root base, look around it. And if you can see any of the soil has been comprised, then get a certified arborist to look out at it.”

How do I prevent the problem?

Call a tree company to find out if the tree needs to be treated, removed or cabled.

Pay attention to your neighbor’s trees. If they looks like a hazard, let your neighbor know.

