State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker

Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker(Photos from Natchitoches PD)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In an April 12 pretrial hearing, the State was granted four motions regarding the trial of Hannah Barker, the Natchitoches mother accused of the July 2018 burning death of her infant son.

Barker faces two charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 years old.

The first of those motions dealt with Article 767 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure, in which the State, in its opening statement, cannot advert to a confession or an incriminating statement made by the defendant unless ruled admissible prior to trial.

Two additional motions pertained to evidence presented during the trial, including cell phone records, the location of cell towers and body camera footage obtained from the Natchitoches Parish Police Department. The Defense said the same evidence will be used to make Barker’s case, as well.

Lastly, the court took up a motion allowing the State to recall witnesses for additional questioning during the trial.

Defense attorney Dhu Thompson did not object to any of the four motions, and Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess granted all motions.

Barker is represented by Thompson, with Cliff Strider as lead prosecutor, alongside Natchitoches District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.

The next court hearing is set for May 4 at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

