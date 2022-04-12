Getting Answers
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot

Moran makes announcement at State of the County address
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he intends to ask commissioners this summer to put a new courthouse up for a vote on the November ballot.

The announcement was made in the State of the County address Tuesday.

This comes after the plan was delayed by COVID-19 and then the county’s prioritization of road and bridge improvements.

If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse.

