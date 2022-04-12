Severe storms possible tonight and again Wednesday

(KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2am.

Storms will be likely overnight and again on Wednesday. These storms have the potential to become severe. Therefore, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible.

A cluster of storms will be pushing through during the early part of tonight which will bring the potential for severe weather. There is a slight risk for severe weather for all of the ArkLaTex. That’s a level 2 out of 5. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats followed by tornadoes. It may take until after 1:00AM before this line completely clears the ArkLaTex.

Therefore tonight will have a lot of rain early on. It will not rain all night however. It should go back to dry weather by the time you wake up in the morning. With that said, you want to have some way of receiving alerts overnight if your location gets hit with any severe weather. You’ll want to be woken up, so make sure your notifications are turned on. Temperatures will remain very warm and cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Then finally on Wednesday we will have another round of potential severe weather. Once again it will start out mostly dry in the morning. In the afternoon and through the evening is when another line of showers and storms will arrive. As of now, majority of the ArkLaTex is under an Enhanced risk with is a level 3 out of 5. Strong winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible. Storms will slowly develop and continue to strengthen as they move east. There is a chance they develop to the east of our region, so it is not a guarantee to see strong storms. Rain will be possible until a cold front passes by Wednesday night to knock all the rain out.

Thursday and Friday will go back to dry weather with sunshine returning. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will go back to 70s for Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

Over your Easter weekend, more rain is possible. So far it is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. I have raised the rain chances up to 40% for Saturday and Sunday. Still, it will not be a washout, but you’ll want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Especially if you are planning any Easter Egg hunting. Temperatures will also be back up in the lower 80s.

Have a great rest of the week and stay weather aware on the storms!

