Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors hear contradicting testimonies on day 7 of Officer Payne trial

Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed Jan. 9, 2019.
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed Jan. 9, 2019.(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another full day of testimony continued Tuesday, April 12, in the murder trial of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne.

The rookie officer’s boyfriend TreVeon Anderson and another man Glenn Frierson are accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eight witnesses took the stand today. Prosecutors called on law enforcement officers, whose testimonies contradict statements defendant Anderson gave police on the night Payne was shot and killed. The jury also heard evidence about Google searches Anderson allegedly made about whether a person can survive getting shot in the leg and whether AFLAC insurance covers such gunshot wounds.

Late this afternoon, the jury heard testimony from a friend of Anderson who claims he got text messages from Anderson in December 2018 saying he wanted to kill Payne because she planned to leave him. Defense attorneys objected to the line of questioning, but the judge let the testimony stand.

DAY 5 OF THE TRIAL>>> Prosecutors lay out case in day 5 of Ofc. Chatéri Payne murder trial

Earlier in the day, Frierson’s lawyers asked the court to dismiss the conspiracy charges against their client. That motion was denied.

Both men face life in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
Severe weather will be possible, particularly with strong winds and large hail
Severe storms possible tonight and again Wednesday

Latest News

First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers pull driver from vehicle after wreck sends her into drainage ditch
Shreveport City Council speaks on Ukrainian refugees, Fair Grounds Field demolition
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SPD responds to incident.
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, attempted car theft