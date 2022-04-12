Prosecutors hear contradicting testimonies on day 7 of Officer Payne trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another full day of testimony continued Tuesday, April 12, in the murder trial of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne.

The rookie officer’s boyfriend TreVeon Anderson and another man Glenn Frierson are accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eight witnesses took the stand today. Prosecutors called on law enforcement officers, whose testimonies contradict statements defendant Anderson gave police on the night Payne was shot and killed. The jury also heard evidence about Google searches Anderson allegedly made about whether a person can survive getting shot in the leg and whether AFLAC insurance covers such gunshot wounds.

Late this afternoon, the jury heard testimony from a friend of Anderson who claims he got text messages from Anderson in December 2018 saying he wanted to kill Payne because she planned to leave him. Defense attorneys objected to the line of questioning, but the judge let the testimony stand.

DAY 5 OF THE TRIAL>>> Prosecutors lay out case in day 5 of Ofc. Chatéri Payne murder trial

Earlier in the day, Frierson’s lawyers asked the court to dismiss the conspiracy charges against their client. That motion was denied.

Both men face life in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

