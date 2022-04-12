Getting Answers
POLICE: Student allegedly taken from Southern University, sexually assaulted in St. Gabriel

Justin Young
Justin Young(St. Gabriel Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. Gabriel Police Department said they are investigating the alleged false imprisonment and sexual assault of a Southern University student that occurred over the weekend.

Investigators said they were contacted by hospital staff at Our Lady of the Lake on Sunday, April 10 about a patient that had been sexually assaulted.

Responding officers learned that earlier, the student had been taken against her will from Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge and taken to a location in St. Gabriel where she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

Authorities said they were able to identify her assailant as Justin Young, of Plaquemine, and his accomplice Kirkland Williams, also of Plaquemine.

Kirkland Williams Jr.
Kirkland Williams Jr.(St. Gabriel Police Department)

Young was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and false imprisonment. Williams was arrested on charges of principal to first-degree rape and principal to false imprisonment.

Both men were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail and are awaiting a bond hearing.

WAFB reached out to Southern University about the matter and the university declined to comment, citing it was an active investigation.

