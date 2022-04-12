Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police searching for missing woman last seen in late March

Cherrie Moody was reported missing by family members on March 30, 2022.
Cherrie Moody was reported missing by family members on March 30, 2022.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who was reported missing by family members back in late March.

Family members say they last saw Cherrie Moody, 39, leaving her house on W Algonquin Trail on March 30. She was wearing a pink tank top, black tights, and black and white flip flops. Family say they don’t know where she was going and they have not seen or heard from her since.

Cherrie Moody was reported missing by family members on March 30, 2022.
Cherrie Moody was reported missing by family members on March 30, 2022.(SPD)

Moody has red hair and green eyes. She’s 5′1″ tall and weighs about 105 lbs.

Anyone who may know where Moody is should call SPD detectives at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Storm damage in Haughton
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed

Latest News

A tornado tracked from southeast Shreveport into south Bossier City Tuesday night
At least 3 tornadoes hit Caddo/Bossier parishes Tuesday night
Damage at E 81st and Fairfield in Shreveport from storms on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Damage reports pour in after second wave of severe weather moves through ArkLaTex
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Debate over text messages dominates Day 8 of murder trial of 2 alleged cop killers
Willow Bend storm damage
Willow Bend storm damage
Storm clean up underway in south Bossier
Storm clean up underway in south Bossier