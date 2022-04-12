Police searching for missing woman last seen in late March

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who was reported missing by family members back in late March.

Family members say they last saw Cherrie Moody, 39, leaving her house on W Algonquin Trail on March 30. She was wearing a pink tank top, black tights, and black and white flip flops. Family say they don’t know where she was going and they have not seen or heard from her since.

Cherrie Moody was reported missing by family members on March 30, 2022. (SPD)

Moody has red hair and green eyes. She’s 5′1″ tall and weighs about 105 lbs.

Anyone who may know where Moody is should call SPD detectives at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

