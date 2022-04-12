Mayor Perkins welcomes Clarence Reese as new SFD chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Mayor Adrian Perkins made a formal announcement Tuesday, April 12 welcoming Clarence Reese Jr. as the new fire chief for the Shreveport Fire Department.

His appointment is subject to council approval. The City Council is expected to consider it April 26.

Reese was among 11 finalists for the position.

Reese has been serving as administrative assistant to the fire chief. The nearly 20-year veteran of the department started his career as a firefighter/EMT. He has been a public information officer for the fire department for the past four years and was named administrative assistant in 2021. He also is a certified law enforcement officer and is a reserve deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Reese is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs/Firefighters, the Government Finance Officers Association and the National Informational Officers Association.

RELATED: Clarence Reese is Shreveport’s fire chief if City Council confirms mayor’s appointment

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.