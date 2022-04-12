Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LIVE IN STUDIO: Sen. Cassidy on gas prices, illegal immigration & why he voted against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation

Sen. Bill Cassidy visited KSLA's studio on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 to discuss a multitude of...
Sen. Bill Cassidy visited KSLA's studio on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 to discuss a multitude of topics, including whether he's running for governor.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy was in Shreveport Tuesday morning (April 12), and while in town, he made a stop at the KSLA studio for an interview.

Sen. Cassidy visited KSLA’s studio Tuesday morning to discuss high gas prices, immigration, drug trafficking, and legislation he has introduced to protect police officers against attacks targeting law enforcement.

He also discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bringing new business to the Port of Caddo-Bossier, and why he voted against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Storm damage in Haughton
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed

Latest News

LIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy on gas prices, immigration & Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy on gas prices, immigration & Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation
File photo of litter on a street in Louisiana
Proposed bill would use photographic evidence to crack down on littering in La.
Louisiana lawmakers to consider marijuana expungement bill
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller hosting community meeting Mon. evening
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller hosting community meeting Mon. evening