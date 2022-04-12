LIVE IN STUDIO: Sen. Cassidy on gas prices, illegal immigration & why he voted against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy was in Shreveport Tuesday morning (April 12), and while in town, he made a stop at the KSLA studio for an interview.

Sen. Cassidy visited KSLA’s studio Tuesday morning to discuss high gas prices, immigration, drug trafficking, and legislation he has introduced to protect police officers against attacks targeting law enforcement.

He also discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bringing new business to the Port of Caddo-Bossier, and why he voted against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

