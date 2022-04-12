Getting Answers
‘Light of Hope’ event honors victims of child abuse

Caddo Light of Hope event
Caddo Light of Hope event(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Community members gathered on Tuesday, April 12 to honor victims of child abuse with a special ceremony called “Light of Hope.”

Twenty-two shoes were laid out on the steps of the Caddo Parish Juvenile Courthouse to mark the victims who died from abuse in 2021. Several speakers talked about the issue, including Caddo’s Assistant District Attorney Sarah Hood.

“We see only the worst of the worst on the news, where we can make arrests and where we can talk about it. So, we don’t get to see the majority of the cases that come through and I hope that the children know that we’re there. But, I hope it’s clear that this is a community that’s passionate about helping children, and we work together and have a lot of resources,” said Hood.

This event was organized by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), which helps advocate for children who are living in dangerous situations.

Jeans4Teens founder continues mission to help homeless students
Caddo Parish alum giving back through Jeans4Teens program
20-year-old Jalynn Pickens is donating hundreds of pairs of jeans, as part of Jeans4Teens.
‘Just go for it’: Caddo Schools alum continues giving back to homeless students from afar
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller hosting community meeting Mon. evening
