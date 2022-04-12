Getting Answers
Double shooting at Hope park results in 1 dead

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Hope Police Department are looking into a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, April 10 at a park.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. at Northside Park in Hope. Officers were told one shooting victim was being taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. When officers got to the park, they found someone lying in the parking lot near the entrance to the park with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified by police as Bernard McCarthur Jr., 24, of Hope. The other victim, who was taken to the hospital in a personal car, is a 26-year-old male.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information about what happened should call 911 or Lieutenant Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.

