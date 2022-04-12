Community shares mixed opinions on Fair Grounds Field demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many have mixed opinions, following the announcement that Fair Grounds Field will be demolished.

The ballpark has sat vacant for more than a decade, and many people have called it an ‘eye sore,’ including Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“We don’t have anything there now. It’s an eyesore right now, and it’s an eyesore for the future generations who don’t have that connection,” he said.

Perkins said the decision to demolish the building is about making sure future generations can use the space to make their own memories. However, Edward Best argues that it just needs a little fixing up.

“My dad passed away eight years ago, and the biggest memories from my childhood came from Fair Grounds Field,” Best said. “The Captains are the reason I’m such a baseball fan now.”

KSLA has followed several restoration efforts since at least 2012; none have been successful.

“The design of it is not the design of other stadiums. The second thing is that we don’t have a team to come in and play,” said Perkins.

Best agrees the stadium isn’t in the best shape, but he believes it should be a city staple.

“For the people to pass through our city and see something like that is sad, but it never should have came to that. We are the economic hub of the ArkLaTex, we should have stuff to offer. It shouldn’t be Bossier getting all the stuff,” he said.

Best said he plans to keep fighting until the demolition actually happens. However, Perkins said the city cannot save the field without proper funding.

“The petition and the people who have approached me about it saving it, there is no dollars there. There is no private investment to renovate it.”

Perkins said the money for the demolition is coming from city funding. He would not say his plans for the space in the future.

“I don’t want to talk about that just now. You know, a lot of these deals remain confidential until we get close to the finish line.”

