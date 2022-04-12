Getting Answers
Bossier Civic Center hosts veterans job fair

Veterans and Spouse Job Fair
Veterans and Spouse Job Fair(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Dozens came out to the Bossier Civic Center on Tuesday, April 12 for the spring Veterans and Spouse Job Fair.

More than 25 employers were there to get to know job seekers. The fair was also open to active duty, guard and reserve members.

“Well right now, most employers are needing people so they’re desperate for people and that’s why one reason we have this job fair today. Employers love to hire veterans because of their background, their discipline. They show up for work and they’re trainable, so they have very good characteristicsm” said Jacques Lasseigne with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Barksdale’s Airman and Family Readiness Center partnered with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, the Department of Labor and the Department of Veteran Affairs to host the event.

