Back to back days of possible severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a very warm Monday with Tornado Watches issued for the northern tier of the ArkLaTex we are tracking more potential severe weather on the way for Tuesday afternoon and evening. After a dry start to Wednesday we are tracking more strong and severe storm activity that could be developing as we get into the afternoon hours out ahead of a cold front that will move through the region overnight. Each day all severe threats remain possible, but large hail and damaging winds remain the primary concerns. After a drier and slightly cooler Thursday and Friday we are tracking more scattered showers and storms Saturday thanks to a warm front. Temperatures with the exception of Thursday will be in the 80s with more warm weather over the weekend even with the potential wet weather.

We are tracking back to back days with strong and severe storms to impact the region with all threats possible. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you won’t need the rain gear for the morning commute, but you may need it for the trip home as we are tracking developing showers and storms as we get into the afternoon hours as daytime heating helps destabilize the atmosphere. Not everyone will see storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours, but any storms that develop have the potential to become severe with large hail and damaging winds being the biggest concern. High temperatures this afternoon will be moving up into the 80s with rising mugginess for the region.

As we get to Wednesday we are tracking more strong and potentially severe weather on the way during the afternoon hours out ahead of a dryline and cold front that will be moving through the region during the overnight hours. Again we want to stress that even though environmental conditions will be very favorable for severe weather not everyone is guaranteed to see storms, but any storms that do develop have the potential to be severe with a hazards possible, including tornadoes. Highs Wednesday will again be in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend we are tracking a temporary drop in temperatures Thursday before more warm weather returns Friday and the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s with no humidity, but Friday the humidity and 80s return out ahead of some showers and storms we are tracking for the at least the first half of the weekend. Friday night and Saturday a warm front will push through helping to spur more showers and storms along with highs at least in the mid-80s. Sunday looks drier before another cold front moves through bringing a cooldown before heading into next week.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to get alerts as we track potential severe weather! Have a great Tuesday!

