3 departments contain fire that burned vehicle, mobile home in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire of unknown origin on CR 2202 has been extinguished by the work of Smith County firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chapel Hill Assistant Fire Chief Adam Moore, the fire burned a mobile home, a car and about a half acre of property. He said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. The fire marshal is still investigating, Moore said.

Jackson Heights Fire, Arp Volunteer Fire, and Chapel Hill Fire responded to the call. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened on CR 2202 in Smith County. (KLTV/Erin Wides)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.