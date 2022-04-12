Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 departments contain fire that burned vehicle, mobile home in Smith County

The fire happened on CR 2202 in Smith County.
The fire happened on CR 2202 in Smith County.(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire of unknown origin on CR 2202 has been extinguished by the work of Smith County firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chapel Hill Assistant Fire Chief Adam Moore, the fire burned a mobile home, a car and about a half acre of property. He said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. The fire marshal is still investigating, Moore said.

Jackson Heights Fire, Arp Volunteer Fire, and Chapel Hill Fire responded to the call. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened on CR 2202 in Smith County.
The fire happened on CR 2202 in Smith County.(KLTV/Erin Wides)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
Severe weather will be possible, particularly with strong winds and large hail
Severe storms possible tonight and again Wednesday

Latest News

First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers pull driver from vehicle after wreck sends her into drainage ditch
Shreveport City Council speaks on Ukrainian refugees, Fair Grounds Field demolition
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SPD responds to incident.
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, attempted car theft