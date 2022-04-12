Getting Answers
2 arrested after woman allegedly hit school worker with car

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman were arrested after an incident Friday, April 8 at Southwood High School in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Dewanna Battle, 29, hit a school security coordinator with her car after a heated confrontation with the school’s principal. The deputy chased Battle for over five minutes before losing her. CPSO deputies later found Battle’s vehicle abandoned at a hotel on Monkhouse Drive.

The same day, patrol deputies visited Battle’s place of employment, Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Greenwood Road. They informed business owner Mike Hailey, 70, that they were looking for Battle.

On Sunday, April 10, detectives got a tip that Battle was back at her place of work. Sgt. EJ Parker and two deputies came to arrest Battle but allegedly were physically blocked from entering the business by Hailey.

Battle was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated assault flight from an officer, aggravated battery, contempt of court, battery of a schoolteacher and probation fugitive.

Hailey was booked into Caddo Correctional on one count each of accessory after the fact, aggravated battery and aggravated flight from an officer.

