Stormy first half of the week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the sunshine and warm weather as well as some Masters action. As we kick off a new week we are tracking two storm systems that will be moving to our north but could be driving severe weather through the ArkLaTex on multiple days. Today is when severe weather will be the least likely with storm chances that will be ramping up Tuesday with the severe weather potential Wednesday afternoon and evening as the front moves through the ArkLaTex followed by drier and cooler weather Thursday and Friday. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking another chance of showers and storms part of a developing storm system to our north and west.

Severe weather will be possible over the next three days for parts of the ArkLaTex.
Severe weather will be possible over the next three days for parts of the ArkLaTex.(KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning grabbing an umbrella as you head out the door won’t be the worst idea. While today will have the lowest potential storm potential we could see some scattered showers and storms develop later this afternoon and this evening with possible severe weather for the northern part of the viewing area. But even with the possible wet weather later we will also see some sunshine Monday that will allow our temperatures to move up into the upper 80s to around the 90 degree mark. This will be on of the first very warm days of the spring.

As we move ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday the severe weather potential will move up noticeably for the ArkLaTex. A slowly developing storm system to our north combined with a dryline draped across Central Texas will allow strong and severe weather to start developing across the Plains. Then highest potential for severe weather Tuesday will be off to our west, but during the afternoon and evening hours we could see scattered strong and severe storms move through the region along with highs in the 80s. Wednesday afternoon and evening will carry the highest potential for severe weather as the front will finally push through the region. Expect a line of thunderstorms to develop off to our west and then to sweep through the region later in the day. All threats will be possible over the next few days, but large hail looks to be a major factor this time around unlike severe weather we have seen so far in 2022.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend we are tracking cooler weather Thursday, but very quickly temperatures will rebound back into the 80s on Friday out ahead of more shower and storm potential head into Saturday. This will likely be due to another developing front and low pressure system that will once again crank up the southerly flow and instability causing more heavy rain, but a lower severe weather potential. Saturday should be in the 80s with 90s on the way Sunday before cooler air behind the front moves in.

In the meantime, please stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts this week! Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

