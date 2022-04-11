Storms remain likely for a couple more days

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely for Tuesday and Wednesday before taking a brief break at the end of the week. The storms will be scattered but could still bring severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex.

This evening will have round one of some strong storms. This is mostly for around the I-30 corridor where there is a slight risk for severe storms. The biggest threat is for large hail, followed by strong winds and tornadoes. The storms will not be everywhere, instead rather isolated. So many areas will not see any rain at all! With that said, these storms may not even take place in the ArkLaTex. There is a chance they form just to the north and we remain dry. It’s best to be prepared if you live around I-30.

By tonight, the storm potential will be going down. Most of the rain will be gone by around midnight. Then we should stay dry for the rest of the night. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another day with strong to severe storms. It will start off mostly dry in the morning with nothing more than some mist or drizzle. It will be cloudy with very limited sunshine. By the early afternoon, some storms may start to develop. These should not be severe just yet though. During this time, temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s.

By the evening, that’s when a long line of storms will be pushing through which will bring the potential for severe weather. There is a slight risk for severe weather for all of the ArkLaTex. That’s a level 2 out of 5. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats followed by tornadoes. This line will push through during the evening and early overnight. It may take until after midnight before it all moves out.

Then finally on Wednesday we will have round 3 of potential severe weather. Once again it will start out mostly dry in the morning. In the afternoon and through the evening is when another line of showers and storms will arrive. As of now, majority of the ArkLaTex is under an Enhanced risk with is a level 3 out of 5. Strong winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible. The rain should linger and slowly move until a cold front passes by Wednesday night to knock all the rain out.

Thursday and Friday will go back to dry weather with sunshine returning. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will go back to 70s for Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

Over your Easter weekend, more rain is possible. So far it is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. I only have a 30% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday. So, it will not be a washout, but you’ll want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will also be back up in the mid 80s.

Have a great week and stay weather aware on the storms!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.