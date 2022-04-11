Shreveport couple goes missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help finding a missing couple.

Family members of 39-year-old Erica Allen and 37-year-old Antonio Jackson reported the man and woman missing April 11.

Allen stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Jackson stands 6′1″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police said they might be in a 2013-14 smoke gray Nissan Maxima.

The couple last were seen at their residence in the 6400 block of Frondosa Drive in Shreveport just after midnight and have not been seen since, authorities said.

“Family members are concerned for their for safety as this is unusual behavior for them.”

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Allen and Jackson to immediately call detectives at (318) 517-7786.

