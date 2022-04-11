School goes on lockdown after gun found in student’s backpack

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A local school was put on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s backpack.

According to authorities, it happened at Vidalia High School around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The student was taken into custody for questioning. The student’s name could not be released due to the student’s age.

No injuries were reported. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No other information is available at this time.

