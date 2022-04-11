Getting Answers
School goes on lockdown after gun found in student’s backpack

(MGN)
By Matthew Segura and Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A local school was put on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s backpack.

According to authorities, it happened at Vidalia High School around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The student was taken into custody for questioning. The student’s name could not be released due to the student’s age.

No injuries were reported. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No other information is available at this time.

