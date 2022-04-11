Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened back on March 29.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Zacorius Williams, 21. He’s wanted for second-degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Pines Road. The victim was found dead in a white Dodge Challenger that was parked at the apartment complex. Officers found the Black male victim who appeared to be in his 20s. He had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. A minimum reward of $2,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

