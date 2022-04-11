Mother of slain teen Devin Myers starts nonprofit to help Huntington High students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tasha Myers is speaking out after over a month of trying to cope with the loss of her youngest son, Devin Myers.

She said he left a mark on a lot of people. “Look at our angel, look what our angel did.”

Devin Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High star athlete who was found shot dead last month near his home in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. Now his mother is starting a nonprofit to honor him and help youths in Shreveport.

“Whatever I can do with these kids, I’m trying to be there for them. Whatever I can do to assist with these kids, I’m trying to be there for them with hygiene, clothes, whatever it is, talking, get them counseling.”

Tasha Myers calls it Friends of Devin. And her first order of business is to speak on the podcast Risk Takers. She’s asking kids of Huntington High and members of the community to come out and listen to a tough conversation about mental health and how to cope with death, with an end goal of addressing the needs in the community.

“This street life has changed a lot of kids,” Tasha Myers said. “They’re not being kids anymore; they can’t be kids anymore. Parents are scared to let them go out, hang out or just do anything because you just never know.”

Francine “Monroe” Brown, executive director of Seniors First, is partnering Myers to help launch her nonprofit. “The children are being overlooked. They have feelings; they’ve got to carry those feelings around with them.”

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 8516 Meadow Parkway Drive in Shreveport. The purpose is to launch Myers’ nonprofit. There will be conversations with Devin Myers’ coaches; and a counselor will be on site to talk about how to cope.

“We’re addressing the needs in the community, specifically the needs of the children who attend Huntington High School. We have got to talk to these children about how they are feeling.”

Myers said Devin might be gone, but his imprint on others is what keeps her going each day.

“He would say keep going ‘Mom, I’m proud of you.’ That’s our angel. God does things for a reason; He’s going to keep me busy with these babes.”

Myers launched her nonprofit Friends of Devin on Saturday, April 16. The next day, she hosted an Easter egg hunt for family members and friends to not only celebrate but to also keep their family tradition going.

“This event is very important because yesterday was our kickoff; yesterday, it was our way of forming the group,” Seniors First’s Brown told KSLA News 12 on Sunday, April 17. “And they count the numbers to see who wanted to be a part of it.

“And today is just a big thank you for the community and their support,” Brown added.

The next event is a basketball skills challenge for boys and girls ages 7-13. It will take place April 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport. It’s free and open to the public. Participants must pre-register with Caddo Parks and Recreation..

The event will give kids the opportunity to improve their basketball skills in five areas: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense. The deadline to register is April 20. Click here to register online, or call Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284. Lunch/snacks will be provided for all registered participants.

“One of our core priorities at Caddo Parks and Recreation is to provide safe and educational opportunities for our Parish youth,” said Patrick Wesley, director. “We are pleased to partner with KMJJ and host an event that will allow our youth to hone in on developing their skillsets, improve their fitness and honor a young man whose life was cut entirely too short.”

Law enforcement officials and mental health experts will also be at the event to discuss the impact of gun violence in the community.

