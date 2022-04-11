More than 4,500 without power Monday morning due to high winds in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power Monday morning (April 11) due to high winds that moved through the ArkLaTex overnight.

A quick check of SWEPCO’s outage map shows in Caddo Parish, there are just over 3,000 homes without electricity as of about 7 a.m. Over in Bossier Parish, about 1,500 are in the dark. Other ArkLaTex parishes such as Sabine and DeSoto are seeing outage numbers in the low hundreds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through mid-afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PPFvesGmUK — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) April 11, 2022

