More than 4,500 without power Monday morning due to high winds in the ArkLaTex

SWEPCO outage map
SWEPCO outage map(SWEPCO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power Monday morning (April 11) due to high winds that moved through the ArkLaTex overnight.

A quick check of SWEPCO’s outage map shows in Caddo Parish, there are just over 3,000 homes without electricity as of about 7 a.m. Over in Bossier Parish, about 1,500 are in the dark. Other ArkLaTex parishes such as Sabine and DeSoto are seeing outage numbers in the low hundreds.

Click here to check the outage map in real-time.

