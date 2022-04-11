More than 4,500 without power Monday morning due to high winds in the ArkLaTex
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power Monday morning (April 11) due to high winds that moved through the ArkLaTex overnight.
A quick check of SWEPCO’s outage map shows in Caddo Parish, there are just over 3,000 homes without electricity as of about 7 a.m. Over in Bossier Parish, about 1,500 are in the dark. Other ArkLaTex parishes such as Sabine and DeSoto are seeing outage numbers in the low hundreds.
