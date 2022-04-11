Marshall police seeking leads in Sunday night shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Sunday night shooting involving a woman and two small children.

According to a report by the police department, at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, off-duty officers working security at the Marshall Convention Center heard shots in the area of South Garrett and Woodland Road. The officers said they observed on Bell Street a red Dodge Charger approaching with a woman and two small children inside. As the car drew closer, it was observed to be riddled with bullet holes. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and taken into the convention center for medical care. The woman and her two children reportedly only suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

After responding to the area of the initial incident, investigators said they located multiple shell casings in the roadway. Investigators said they currently do not believe the woman and her children were the target of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

