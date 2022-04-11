Getting Answers
Man uses 30+ aliases to elude criminal charges, deputies say

Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the...
Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the years.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man arrested in North Carolina for felony identity theft is accused of using dozens of fake names over several years to get out of criminal charges, according to deputies.

When he was charged last week, the 46-year-old man said his name was Vincente Barrera and then later said his name was Jorge Ortiz-Zaragoza, WBTV reported.

Deputies discovered that the Ortiz-Zaragoza name was in FBI records as an alias used before to try to get out of criminal charges.

Authorities said Ortiz-Zaragoza confessed it was not his real identity and said he has used 27 names in the past.

After fingerprinting the man, deputies determined he has used as many as 35 different names.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office records show that Ortiz-Zaragoza has been deported five times.

The criminal history connected to those fingerprints includes multiple drug felonies in addition to the assault charge, WBTV reported.

The investigation is still open, and Ortiz-Zaragoza, listed in the detention center as Vincente Barrera, was jailed on a bond of $10,000 on charges of identity theft and assault on a female.

Barrera is set to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

