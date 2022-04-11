La. lawmakers to consider marijuana expungement bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana bill would allow for an expungement for certain amounts of marijuana, if passed.

HB 774 is proposed by former Shreveport mayor and current state representative, Cedric Glover.

“Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, a person may file a motion to expunge his record of arrest and conviction of a misdemeanor offense involving the possession of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol [THC], or chemical derivatives thereof pursuant to R.S. 40:966(C)(2)(a) from the date of conviction,” the bill states.

It further reads, “Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, a person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor offense involving the possession of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, or chemical derivatives thereof pursuant to R.S. 7 40:966(C)(2)(a) shall be exempt from the payment of the processing fees otherwise authorized by this Article.”

In short, if the bill passes, those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession can potentially have their record wiped clean and fees waived.

Present law (C.Cr.P. Art. 977) further provides that a person may file a motion to expunge his record of arrest and conviction of a misdemeanor offense if either of the following apply:

The conviction was set aside and prosecution was dismissed More than five years have elapsed since the person completed any sentence, deferred adjudication, or period of probation and parole, and the person has not been convicted of any felony offense during such period, and has no felony charge pending against him

In March of 2021, the Shreveport City Council passed an ordinance to reduce the penalty for the possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council is expected to vote on a proposal to “support House Bill No. 774 filed in the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature relative to expungements for certain amounts of possession of marijuana, and to otherwise provide with respect thereto.”

