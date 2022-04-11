Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. lawmakers to consider marijuana expungement bill

(Pexels via MGN)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana bill would allow for an expungement for certain amounts of marijuana, if passed.

HB 774 is proposed by former Shreveport mayor and current state representative, Cedric Glover.

“Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, a person may file a motion to expunge his record of arrest and conviction of a misdemeanor offense involving the possession of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol [THC], or chemical derivatives thereof pursuant to R.S. 40:966(C)(2)(a) from the date of conviction,” the bill states.

It further reads, “Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, a person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor offense involving the possession of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, or chemical derivatives thereof pursuant to R.S. 7 40:966(C)(2)(a) shall be exempt from the payment of the processing fees otherwise authorized by this Article.”

In short, if the bill passes, those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession can potentially have their record wiped clean and fees waived.

Present law (C.Cr.P. Art. 977) further provides that a person may file a motion to expunge his record of arrest and conviction of a misdemeanor offense if either of the following apply:

  1. The conviction was set aside and prosecution was dismissed
  2. More than five years have elapsed since the person completed any sentence, deferred adjudication, or period of probation and parole, and the person has not been convicted of any felony offense during such period, and has no felony charge pending against him

In March of 2021, the Shreveport City Council passed an ordinance to reduce the penalty for the possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council is expected to vote on a proposal to “support House Bill No. 774 filed in the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature relative to expungements for certain amounts of possession of marijuana, and to otherwise provide with respect thereto.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose
Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend...
‘Hell Week’ kidnapping, hazing allegations lead to LSU fraternity’s suspension
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster

Latest News

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller hosting community meeting Mon. evening
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller hosting community meeting Mon. evening
3 millage renewals for Caddo Parish Public Schools on upcoming April 30 ballot
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Council For A Better Louisiana breaks down education proposals in Louisiana Legislature
John Belton District Attorney for the Third Judicial District.
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death