Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player.

The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.

Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Provided Photo)

Sims, 20, of Baton Rouge, played forward on the LSU men’s basketball team from the fall of 2016 until his death in the fall of 2018. He played in a total of 32 games, starting 10 of them.

Sims, who graduated from LSU Lab School (U-High), was also named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU from 1987 to 1991.

Police said Sims was killed on Harding Boulevard near Southern University during a fight involving multiple people.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign
The City of Shreveport has selected a contractor to demolish the city's iconic Fair Grounds...
City of Shreveport picks contractor to demolish city’s iconic Fair Grounds Field
Zacorius Williams, DOB: 1/17/2001
Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.

Latest News

First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of people trapped in their homes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers pull driver from vehicle after wreck sends her into drainage ditch
Shreveport City Council speaks on Ukrainian refugees, Fair Grounds Field demolition
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SPD responds to incident.
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, attempted car theft