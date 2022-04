WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a Gilmer woman was killed after hitting a tree east of Quitman.

Elke M. Wieland Sanchez, 47, of Gilmer was traveling east on FM 2088 on Sunday when she left her lane skidding off the road and struck a tree in the south ditch, according to DPS.

The crash occurred approximately 11 miles east of Quitman.

