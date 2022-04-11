Getting Answers
Clarence Reese is Shreveport’s fire chief if City Council confirms mayor’s appointment

He has been administrative assistant since 2021 and also is a certified law enforcement officer
Clarence Reese is Shreveport's new fire chief, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced April 11, 2022.
Clarence Reese is Shreveport's new fire chief, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced April 11, 2022.(Source: City of Shreveport)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected Clarence Reese as the city’s next fire chief.

“Chief Reese has a vision and plan for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department,” the mayor said in a statement Monday, April 11 announcing his selection.

“His nearly two decades of service displays his commitment to our citizens on a daily basis. Fostering longstanding relationships in the community will be crucial for recruitment efforts and building a stronger department for citizens.”

The mayor and Reese will hold a media briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Government Plaza.

The mayor’s selection is subject to the City Council’s approval. It likely will be April 26 when council members consider whether to confirm Reese’s appointment

Reese has been serving as administrative assistant to the fire chief. The nearly 20-year veteran of the department started his career as a firefighter/EMT.

“I’m invested in creating a safer community for all families living in this city,” Reese is quoted as saying in the city’s statement. “Shreveport has been my home since 1996 and it is where I’m raising my children.

“I’m dedicated to ensuring that the Shreveport Fire Department delivers quality services to those who are in need of our care. Developing a plan for this department that will best serve future generations is what I plan to do in my new role as fire chief.”

Reese has been a public information officer for the Fire Department for the past four years and was named administrative assistant in 2021. He also is a certified law enforcement officer and is a reserve deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Reese is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs/Firefighters, the Government Finance Officers Association and the National Informational Officers Association.

