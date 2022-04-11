Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

City of Shreveport picks contractor to demolish city’s iconic Fair Grounds Field

Workers will begin demolition once the contract is signed
The City of Shreveport has selected a contractor to demolish the city's iconic Fair Grounds...
The City of Shreveport has selected a contractor to demolish the city's iconic Fair Grounds Field.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport is moving ahead with demolition of the city’s Fair Grounds Field.

“A contractor has been selected. And the City of Shreveport is in the process of executing a contract, which should take around 30 days,” city spokesman Marquel Sennet told KSLA News 12.

The notice to proceed with the total demolition of the 36-year-old ballpark will be issued once the contract is signed, he added.

Fair Grounds Field has sat empty and unused for years and now is but a shadow of its former glory.

Over the years, some drivers along Interstate 20 have come to see the abandoned property as an eyesore.

A couple attempts in the private sector have been made to muster support to resurrect the iconic venue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
⚾ Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
⚾ Demolish or restore? Voters to help decide fate of Fair Grounds Field
⚾ (VIDEO) What’s next for Fair Grounds Field?
⚾ The Good Stuff: Pray Ball
⚾ Facebook page pleads to save Fair Grounds Field
⚾ Captains sold to new ownership group, leaving Shreveport

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose
Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend...
‘Hell Week’ kidnapping, hazing allegations lead to LSU fraternity’s suspension
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster

Latest News

Vincent Medearis was arrested in 2020 for killing his boss with a chokehold in a Kenner hotel.
Ariz. roofer found guilty of choking foreman to death in Kenner hotel fight
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Feds looking into former La. Sen. Peterson’s gambling problem, finances
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Shreveport couple goes missing
Zacorius Williams, DOB: 1/17/2001
Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.