City of Shreveport picks contractor to demolish city’s iconic Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport is moving ahead with demolition of the city’s Fair Grounds Field.

“A contractor has been selected. And the City of Shreveport is in the process of executing a contract, which should take around 30 days,” city spokesman Marquel Sennet told KSLA News 12.

The notice to proceed with the total demolition of the 36-year-old ballpark will be issued once the contract is signed, he added.

Fair Grounds Field has sat empty and unused for years and now is but a shadow of its former glory.

Over the years, some drivers along Interstate 20 have come to see the abandoned property as an eyesore.

A couple attempts in the private sector have been made to muster support to resurrect the iconic venue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.