City of San Augustine issues boil water notice

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Because of a water leak on the 16-inch line coming from the water treatment plant that feeds the city’s water towers, the towers and the plant had to be shut down, the city says.

TCEQ has required the City of San Augustine to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public will be notified.

If you have questions, contact Chris Anding, superintendent, or Jeaneyse Mosby, city manager at 936-275-2121.

