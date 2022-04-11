Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Atlanta airport reclaims title as World’s Busiest Airport

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - Atlanta’s airport is once again the world’s busiest.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport knocked China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport from the top spot for 2021, according to the trade association, Airports Council International.

Guangzhou pushed Atlanta off the perch in 2020, breaking Atlanta’s 22-year streak as number one.

Atlanta’s main airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021. That is up a whopping 76% from 2020, but still nearly 32% below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou’s airport dropped to number eight in 2021.

U.S. airports dominated in 2021, with eight of the top 10, but the year before, airports in China took seven of the top 10.

China’s 2020 dominance was because of th early rebound of domestic travel in China.

The country has still not reopened to international visitors.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign
The City of Shreveport has selected a contractor to demolish the city's iconic Fair Grounds...
City of Shreveport picks contractor to demolish city’s iconic Fair Grounds Field
Zacorius Williams, DOB: 1/17/2001
Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of people trapped in their homes
Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe