Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has named the victim in an early morning shooting.

Darnell Tramell Jackson, 32, was ahot several times at a home in the 4700 block of Bernstein Avenue only minutes after midnight.

He was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he died at 12:26 a.m. This is Caddo Parish’s 17th homicide of 2022.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

