Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

ArkLaTex organization hopes to spread message of prevention against child sexual abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, and people are encouraged to know the signs of...
April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. One ArkLaTex organization is using resources to spread the message of child abuse prevention.

Donna Wiggins is the president and founder of Flowers for Youth Outreach. As a sexual abuse survivor, she said she felt the need to help others.

“I was sexually abused myself and I asked the Lord, ‘What do I do with this?’ Because I don’t believe this happened to me in vain. I wanted to use my experience because I believe experience is the best teacher. I wanted to use my experience to help others as well,” she said.

The organization uses several resources to educate the community in effort to prevent child sexual abuse.

“We’re reaching out to the community to share ways to prevent child sex abuse is one of our goals. We use online resources such as Darkness to Light, RAINN, and the National Child Trauma Stress Network. We use information from those online sources to share information with the public on ways to prevent child sexual abuse. Recognize it and what to do about it as well,” she said.

Wiggins said the main vision is to address young female survivors from ages four to 17 who have been sexually violated and give them coping mechanisms and a positive self image. A couple ways the organization does this is by providing motivational speakers and counseling referrals.

“Our main goal is to increase or regain a positive morale into the community to educate the community of ways to prevent child sex abuse to pretty much get it out there on a continual basis. So, that we’ll be more aware of how to recognize child sexual abuse and how to pretty much stop it and to just let the young ladies know that you are not victims, you’re a survivor,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting
Iconic New Orleans entertainer Chris Owens died of a heart attack April 5 at the age of 89.
Friends remember entertainer Chris Owens as New Orleans icon is laid to rest
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson