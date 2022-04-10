ArkLaTex organization hopes to spread message of prevention against child sexual abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. One ArkLaTex organization is using resources to spread the message of child abuse prevention.

Donna Wiggins is the president and founder of Flowers for Youth Outreach. As a sexual abuse survivor, she said she felt the need to help others.

“I was sexually abused myself and I asked the Lord, ‘What do I do with this?’ Because I don’t believe this happened to me in vain. I wanted to use my experience because I believe experience is the best teacher. I wanted to use my experience to help others as well,” she said.

The organization uses several resources to educate the community in effort to prevent child sexual abuse.

“We’re reaching out to the community to share ways to prevent child sex abuse is one of our goals. We use online resources such as Darkness to Light, RAINN, and the National Child Trauma Stress Network. We use information from those online sources to share information with the public on ways to prevent child sexual abuse. Recognize it and what to do about it as well,” she said.

Wiggins said the main vision is to address young female survivors from ages four to 17 who have been sexually violated and give them coping mechanisms and a positive self image. A couple ways the organization does this is by providing motivational speakers and counseling referrals.

“Our main goal is to increase or regain a positive morale into the community to educate the community of ways to prevent child sex abuse to pretty much get it out there on a continual basis. So, that we’ll be more aware of how to recognize child sexual abuse and how to pretty much stop it and to just let the young ladies know that you are not victims, you’re a survivor,” she said.

