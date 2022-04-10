ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history Thursday, April 7, as the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in its 233-year history. The Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm her as a justice.

Southern University Law Center student Nadia Foster said she reacted with excitement when watching the confirmation. Foster went on to say Judge Brown Jackson’s confirmation shows young Black girls across the world that they, too, can one day serve on the nation’s highest court.

“To have Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson now sit on the court, Black girls don’t have to imagine what it looks like to be on that court. I had to imagine. They don’t have to. They see a Vice President who’s a Black woman; they see a Supreme Court justice as the most qualified to date since its founding. There doesn’t have to be an image; that’s a realistic view. That goal is obtainable. That’s amazing for black girls,” Foster said.

Judge Jackson Brown will replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.