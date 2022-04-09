Very warm and sunny weekend; severe weather possible next week

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday everyone! A great and warm weekend instore before severe weather possibly moves in Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

WIND ADVISORY from 10am until 7pm! Expect 20-30mph wind speeds with wind gusting up to 40mph at times!

Sunday: much of the same but WARMER! A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Highs will be a tad warmer in the mid 80s!! But at least it’ll still be very sunny! Sunday will also be BREEZY.

Monday has a slight risk for severe weather. However, Futuretrack is not on board with much rain. Through most of the day, it shows almost no rain at all! So I’m hesitant to put rain chances up. Regardless, the severe outlook covers about the western half of the ArkLaTex. The ingredients are there, but we will have to see if anything will actually develop. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up to the mid 80s again.

Tuesday and Wednesday also have a slight risk for severe weather. This time it covers all of the ArkLaTex. As of now, all aspects of severe weather is possible including the risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. There is still a lot we do not know about the storms next week. What we do know is that there will be a couple rounds of heavy rain and storms that will move through. As they do so, severe weather will be possible. What we do not know is exactly how strong the storms will be or exactly when they will move in. We will be watching this whole system closely as it progresses and will First Alert you as we learn more.

I am optimistic that by Thursday the rain will be gone and we return to sunny weather. There is a chance of a couple lingering showers Thursday morning, but will clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures may also be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. The nice weather appears to last through the end of the week. So Friday is also looking nice and dry with no rain and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures then will also be in the 70s.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware early next week!

