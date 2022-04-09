Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Spring Health Fair offers free health information, screenings

By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Logos Life and Community Church held their first Spring Health Fair on Saturday, April 9.

They offered free health information and screenings for hypertension, diabetes, heart health, breast cancer and more. Pastor Juan Bryant spoke to KSLA about the importance of keeping up with your health.

“One thing that COVID-19 did is it made people really evaluate their health. Evaluate where you are with your vitamin D levels, evaluate their hidden underlying health issues, and a lot of times if you don’t bring it to people, they won’t go and get it taken care of. I wanted to make sure we brought it not just to members of the Logos Life and Community Church, but the community as a whole,” he said.

Bryant said he hopes the event will help people be proactive instead of getting bad news and being reactive. He said he plans to have more health fairs in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Surgeon General warns about youth depression.
18% of La. students considered suicide last year
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Federal funding for COVID-19 resources dwindling; how it affects the ArkLaTex