Son of St. Gabriel police chief arrested on attempted murder charges

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the son of the St. Gabriel police chief is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that happened Friday, April 8.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Kevin Ambeau Jr., 32, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He added Ambeau turned himself in to deputies on Sunday.

The shooting happened within the St. Gabriel city limits around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to Stassi. The sheriff confirmed two people were shot, with one of them getting hit in the arm by gunfire.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Ambeau is the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.