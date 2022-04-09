Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Son of St. Gabriel police chief arrested on attempted murder charges

Kevin Ambeau Jr.
Kevin Ambeau Jr.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the son of the St. Gabriel police chief is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that happened Friday, April 8.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Kevin Ambeau Jr., 32, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He added Ambeau turned himself in to deputies on Sunday.

The shooting happened within the St. Gabriel city limits around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to Stassi. The sheriff confirmed two people were shot, with one of them getting hit in the arm by gunfire.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Ambeau is the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign
The City of Shreveport has selected a contractor to demolish the city's iconic Fair Grounds...
City of Shreveport picks contractor to demolish city’s iconic Fair Grounds Field
Zacorius Williams, DOB: 1/17/2001
Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.

Latest News

First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of people trapped in their homes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers pull driver from vehicle after wreck sends her into drainage ditch
Shreveport City Council speaks on Ukrainian refugees, Fair Grounds Field demolition
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SPD responds to incident.
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, attempted car theft