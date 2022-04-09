Getting Answers
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a drive-by shooting at around 6:48 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Judson Street. That’s in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a man in his early 20′s was shot in the arm and through his buttocks. He was transported to an area hospital in possibly life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

