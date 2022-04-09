Getting Answers
LSU president, state representative discuss funding issues for NWLA campuses

(scott pace | KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, April 8, Louisiana State University President William Tate and State Representative Thomas Pressly traveled to the area to discuss why the Shreveport campuses remain underfunded compared to other universities in the LSU system.

At the meeting, Pressly explained how he argued on the House floor about how the funds are spent between the campuses in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. He said it’s important for the Board of Supervisors to know the priorities of north La.

“Our LSU campus, as well as our health campus, are underfunded compared to the other campuses around the state. That was the message on Tuesday. We are all united on this effort and we all want to see higher education thrive in northwest Louisiana and the Shreveport-Bossier area,” said Pressly.

Tate said they are fully invested in getting more resources for the LSU campuses in northwest La.

“Now let’s talk about the denominator. The Baton Rouge campus has far more graduates that any of the campuses combined. So, they are going to have more people with interest in giving. We just have to figure out ways and maybe have the giving merge,” he said.

