Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Hell Week’ kidnapping, hazing allegations lead to LSU fraternity’s suspension

By Kevin Foster
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, documents reveal.

A letter reviewed by WAFB details “Hell Week” hazing between 2017 and 2020.

Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend...
Allegations of kidnapping and assault led Louisiana State University (LSU) leaders to suspend Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, documents reveal.(WAFB)

In October of 2020, a “large” group of people reportedly kidnapped and assaulted an active fraternity member, LSU found.

University leaders noted the activity is considered one of the fraternity’s “traditions.”

It’s unclear if the assault ended in injury.

Pledges were directed to perform various acts of “servitude” like, “running errands, purchasing foods, cleaning member houses, cars, or the SAE chapter house,” the letter reveals.

They were also “forced” to eat condiments, do lineups, and participate in calisthenics workouts, according to LSU.

It’s unclear if members denied the claims.

However, Kyrsti Wyatt, an administrator in LSU’s Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) office noted that members of the fraternity, “continually provided false and misleading information to police and SAA.”

The fraternity is suspended until May of 2023 and is barred from campus activities. It is also blocked from selecting or admitting new members during the suspension.

Once the suspension is lifted, the fraternity will enter a “disciplinary probation” period which will last until May of 2025.

Members of the fraternity were provided a chance to appeal the decision, however, It is unclear if they chose to do so.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting
Iconic New Orleans entertainer Chris Owens died of a heart attack April 5 at the age of 89.
Friends remember entertainer Chris Owens as New Orleans icon is laid to rest
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.
ArkLaTex organization hopes to spread message of prevention against child sexual abuse