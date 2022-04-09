Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria city councilman and beloved figurehead of local menswear store, Weiss & Goldring, Harry Silver, passed away on Friday, April 8, at 100 years old.

Silver just turned 100 on January, 19, 2022. He was born in 1922.

Silver, a native of East Orange, New Jersey, was studying law at Rutgers University when in 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was stationed at Esler Field in Pineville, where he met his wife, Marilyn Levy. They married in 1948.

After being discharged, he finished school and obtained his law degree and then moved back to Central Louisiana to join his wife’s family’s retail business, Weiss & Goldring. The Silvers later purchased the store in 1960, and it’s currently run by his son, Ted. Silver was first appointed to the Alexandria City Council in 2005, representing District 4.

He stayed on the council until his retirement at the age of 99 in Feb. 2021. Silver was believed at the time to be the oldest city councilman in the country.

Silver was no stranger to awards for his work. Last April, the Rotary Club of Alexandria gave him its “Service Above Self” award for making “a significant positive difference in the community above and beyond normal activities with no thought of self-benefit.”

Throughout his life, he served as board member and chairman/president of Alexandria Credit Bureau, Alexandria Mental Health Board, Alexandria Retail Merchants Association, Central Cities Development Corporation, Jewish Temple, Rapides Regional Hospital Board, Rapides Foundation, & United Way. He also served as a board member of Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Retailers Association, Rapides Symphony Orchestra, and YMCA. He won numerous business and civic awards throughout his lifetime.

Harry Silver is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marilyn Levy Silver; children: Kathy Silver Hussey (David), William Roy Silver, Ted Michael Silver (Ann Brame) all from Alexandria, and Amy Helene Silver of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, & Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew); five great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, Mary Miller Weeks, and Levy Robert Laborde; brother Roy Silver (Sandy) & sister Joan Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Silver, and brother and sister-in-law, Mort & Marsha Silver.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Alexandria City Hall with Rabbi Carol Davidson and Rabbi Raina Siroty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jewish Cemetery on Main Street in Pineville under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Alexandria City Hall.

Pallbearers will be Michael Silver, Robert Weeks, Matthew Laborde, Zeb Winstead, Patrick Sowell, and Azar Kayal. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Bindursky, Charlie DeWitt, Trey Gist, Martin Heyman, Dr. P. K. Kaimal, Judge F. A. Little, Greg O’Quin, William B. Owens, and Ralph Sisco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Harry B. Silver Fund at the Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a charity of your choice.

“I’ve lost a good friend and mentor, and Alexandria has lost a great community servant and leader. Harry brought so much to the table, with his business acumen and his compassion for people. He was great at helping find solutions, and was a tremendous resource for guidance or to bounce ideas off of. He definitely contributed to any successes we have had as an administration, and he will truly be missed.”

“A Man of Perfect Dispatch Harry’s death marks the end of two eras in Alexandria life: his notable part of its merchant ascent in central Louisiana and his profoundly distinctive public service. He had the power to move you to his purpose, but always politely and with a gentle cajole and marked by perfect “dispatch.” His purpose was noble and pushed bettering Alexandria—in this way, his part in bettering humanity. I am heartbroken. I loved him so much. I grew up in his home and his children in mine. Loving-kindness embodied him, and he sought peace and to appease strife. A product of WWII, he knew and exemplified the values of peace and forgiveness. At home in Alexandria, openly and behind the scenes, for decades, he guided leaders and institutions in the most important, committed, and deft manner. The man of menshkeyt. The man of humanity. A man of dispatch and purpose. Now, we are sad but also in awe of that huge life. To what more perfect metric could one aspire?”

“The State of Louisiana lost a great man, Harry was a true leader, a man of vision, and a great businessman. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He will be missed by all that knew him, far and wide. My prayers go out to the Silver family.”

“I always enjoyed the advice that he was willing to give and the things he was willing to share. He was a lawyer, he was a WW2 veteran, he was experienced in many aspects of all kinds of business ventures. He was just genuinely a good guy; he was loved by me and many other folks.”

“Such an amazing life - Harry Silver will be deeply missed by the many in Alexandria who were touched by his decades of service to the community.”

“Harry Silver was a man unlike any other I have ever known. He was a kind, loving man and truly a Statesman in every sense of the word. He was my teacher and mentor. Harry always believed in ‘compromise’ when the circumstances warranted. As a councilman, his only concern was to move Alexandria forward for the benefit of all. He did not seek any credit, only progress. It would take volumes to acknowledge the accolades due him. One of only a very few that will be fondly remembered by all. Go in peace my friend.”

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the family of Harry Silver. He was a stellar business and community leader who lived a long, remarkable life. Harry began serving on the City Council during the tenure of my late husband, Mayor Ned Randolph. Ned deeply appreciated Harry’s leadership on the City Council and his shared vision for Alexandria. Harry will truly be missed.”

