Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria city councilman and beloved figurehead of local menswear store, Weiss & Goldring, Harry Silver, passed away on Friday, April 8, at 100 years old.
Silver just turned 100 on January, 19, 2022. He was born in 1922.
Silver, a native of East Orange, New Jersey, was studying law at Rutgers University when in 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was stationed at Esler Field in Pineville, where he met his wife, Marilyn Levy. They married in 1948.
After being discharged, he finished school and obtained his law degree and then moved back to Central Louisiana to join his wife’s family’s retail business, Weiss & Goldring. The Silvers later purchased the store in 1960, and it’s currently run by his son, Ted. Silver was first appointed to the Alexandria City Council in 2005, representing District 4.
He stayed on the council until his retirement at the age of 99 in Feb. 2021. Silver was believed at the time to be the oldest city councilman in the country.
Silver was no stranger to awards for his work. Last April, the Rotary Club of Alexandria gave him its “Service Above Self” award for making “a significant positive difference in the community above and beyond normal activities with no thought of self-benefit.”
Throughout his life, he served as board member and chairman/president of Alexandria Credit Bureau, Alexandria Mental Health Board, Alexandria Retail Merchants Association, Central Cities Development Corporation, Jewish Temple, Rapides Regional Hospital Board, Rapides Foundation, & United Way. He also served as a board member of Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Retailers Association, Rapides Symphony Orchestra, and YMCA. He won numerous business and civic awards throughout his lifetime.
Harry Silver is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marilyn Levy Silver; children: Kathy Silver Hussey (David), William Roy Silver, Ted Michael Silver (Ann Brame) all from Alexandria, and Amy Helene Silver of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, & Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew); five great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, Mary Miller Weeks, and Levy Robert Laborde; brother Roy Silver (Sandy) & sister Joan Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Silver, and brother and sister-in-law, Mort & Marsha Silver.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Alexandria City Hall with Rabbi Carol Davidson and Rabbi Raina Siroty officiating.
Interment will follow in the Jewish Cemetery on Main Street in Pineville under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Alexandria City Hall.
Pallbearers will be Michael Silver, Robert Weeks, Matthew Laborde, Zeb Winstead, Patrick Sowell, and Azar Kayal. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Bindursky, Charlie DeWitt, Trey Gist, Martin Heyman, Dr. P. K. Kaimal, Judge F. A. Little, Greg O’Quin, William B. Owens, and Ralph Sisco.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Harry B. Silver Fund at the Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a charity of your choice.
“I offer my deepest sympathy to the family of Harry Silver. He was a stellar business and community leader who lived a long, remarkable life. Harry began serving on the City Council during the tenure of my late husband, Mayor Ned Randolph. Ned deeply appreciated Harry’s leadership on the City Council and his shared vision for Alexandria. Harry will truly be missed.”
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.