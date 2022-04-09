Crews fight fire at Texarkana business

Getting Answers
Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire on Saturday morning.
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire on Saturday morning.

The fire took place at Tri-State Iron and Metal on E. 9th Street. Crews started fighting the fire around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Crews at the scene said that some metal caught on fire for some reason.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

