Crews fight fire at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire on Saturday morning.

The fire took place at Tri-State Iron and Metal on E. 9th Street. Crews started fighting the fire around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Crews at the scene said that some metal caught on fire for some reason.

