3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Josh Morgan, CBS46 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing three people during an armed robbery at a shooting range in Grantville, Georgia.

According to police, the robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found the range’s owner, his wife and their grandson had been murdered.

Police have identified the owner as Richard “Tommy” Hawk.

“It’s really hard because, we don’t have stuff like that here in Grantville like that,” Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told WGCL. “I’ve been doing law enforcement for a little over 40 years and whoever did this, this was, this was kind of different.”

Police said approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

The ATF, along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, announced the combined reward Saturday morning.

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice,” said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons. “The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms make solving this case our top priority.”

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. They said anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a “white Ford dually truck” and a black Ford Expedition.

Meanwhile, friends of the family told WGCL this loss hits hard for the community.

“It’s a loss to the community and everyone,” said longtime friend Tony. “I don’t understand why someone would take their lives. They were so nice. They would do anything.”

